Nate Robinson shares first comments since embarrassing knockout loss

Nate Robinson shared his first public comments on Sunday since his embarrassing knockout loss against Jake Paul on Saturday.

Robinson made his professional boxing debut and lost to Paul on the undercard to the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight at Staples Center in Los Angeles. He was knocked down three times, including this brutal KO to finish things off in the second round.

Robinson, a former NBA player, had the support of the basketball community and let them down. He even was the victim of social media jokes after his loss.

Despite all the jokes, Robinson expressed gratitude for all the support he received.

Robinson may have let down the NBA community with the embarrassing result, but he had the courage to step in the ring, and he has the toughness to face the jokes. That is the kind of resiliency that makes him a fun character.