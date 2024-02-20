Former Clippers center agrees with JJ Redick’s critical comments of Doc Rivers

JJ Redick is not the only former LA Clipper who feels some kind of way about Doc Rivers.

The retired ex-NBA sharpshooter Redick went viral on Tuesday for the critical comments that he made about the Milwaukee Bucks coach Rivers, who used to be Redick’s coach on the Clippers. Redick slammed Rivers for supposedly never taking any responsibility and instead throwing his players under the bus.

You can watch the full clip of Redick’s rant against Rivers here.

One NBA peer who agreed with Redick was former NBA center Marcin Gortat. A one-time Clipper himself, Gortat reposted Redick’s quote on X with a green checkmark emoji.

Gortat, a 12-year NBA veteran with four different teams, played under Rivers on the Clippers during the 2018-19 campaign. After beginning that season as the team’s starting center, Gortat was then waived by the Clippers midway through the year as they made the much younger Ivica Zubac their starter instead. That ended up being the last season of Gortat’s NBA career.

Patrick Beverley, a current Milwaukee Bucks player under Rivers, leapt to Rivers’ defense on Tuesday in response to Redick’s critical remarks. But Redick has at least one fellow ex-Clipper who agrees with him over his opinion on Rivers.