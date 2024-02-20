Patrick Beverley slams JJ Redick over shady comments about Doc Rivers

Patrick Beverley is not having the shade for his current head coach.

Retired former NBA guard JJ Redick, who is now an analyst for ESPN, went viral on Tuesday for the criticism he lobbed at Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers. Redick, who played under Rivers on the LA Clippers from 2013-17, tore into Rivers for “always making excuses.” In the aftermath of Rivers recently expressing displeasure with his Bucks players’ efforts, Redick said on “First Take” that Rivers was always throwing guys “under the bus” and that there was “never accountability” with him.

You can watch the full clip of Redick’s rant below.

JJ Redick calls out his former head coach Doc Rivers, who he will be replacing on ESPN/ABC's NBA Finals coverage. "I've seen the trend for years. The trend is always making excuses. Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard… it's always an excuse.… pic.twitter.com/NeTGnP1Suw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 20, 2024

Redick’s inflammatory comments drew a strong response from Bucks guard Patrick Beverley. The vet Beverley currently plays for Rivers on the Bucks and also played for him on the Clippers from 2017-20 (though was never teammates there with Redick).

“This Man Doc actually saved your career,” Beverley wrote on X. “Started you when no one else wanted 2. And u retire go on TV and say that. @jj_redick”

This Man Doc actually saved your career. Started you when no one else wanted 2. And u retire go on TV and say that. @jj_redick — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 20, 2024

Beverley appeared to be referencing the fact that Redick was coming off the bench in Milwaukee (he himself briefly played for the Bucks in 2013) and had seen his reputation take a nosedive there before joining the Clippers.

Redick disputed Beverley’s characterization of his situation, writing back, “Pat my guy I had a four year offer with player option for the same money to be a starter for a different team. FOH ‘saved my career.'”

Pat my guy I had a four year offer with player option for the same money to be a starter for a different team. FOH “saved my career”. https://t.co/5lXowm2j8e — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) February 20, 2024

When it comes to Rivers, he is sometimes accused of playing favorites. That just might explain the split in opinion here. Some of Rivers’ players (such as Beverley) would run through a wall for him. Meanwhile, others like Redick (who has taken shots at Rivers before) and some other members of those Lob City Clippers came away feeling like Rivers hung them out to dry.