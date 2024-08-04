Former NBA All-Star claims Olympic referees are biased

Two-time NBA All-Star and president of South Sudan basketball Luol Deng did not hide his dissatisfaction with the officiating at the Olympic men’s basketball tournament.

Deng’s South Sudanese squad was eliminated Saturday in the group stage after a 96-85 loss to Serbia at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d’Ascq, France.

Serbia shot 31 free throws compared to just 6 for the South Sudan. The Serbs were also called for seven fewer fouls compared to their South Sudanese opponents.

Deng called out what he believed to be a “stigma” against African players. The former Chicago Bulls forward also lamented the lack of African referees in the Olympic men’s basketball tournament.

“It’s a narrative and a stigma that’s out there that African players are aggressive … I don’t know why there are no African referees in the Olympics. It’s 2024.

“But if these referees aren’t familiar with our game, with our style, then I don’t know what the world championship or the Olympics is. Is it just a European basketball style and we’re not allowed to be aggressive?”

Royal Ivey, South Sudan’s head coach and a former NBA player himself, called the officiating “a travesty.” He even claimed that he would have rather his team lose by 30 than deal with what their side believed to be a biased whistle.

South Sudan had recently developed a reputation as a hard-nosed basketball team that plays high-pressure defense and scraps for every loose ball. The African squad proved that in their near-upset of Team USA during an exhibition game last month.

South Sudan’s appearance in the men’s basketball tournament in Paris was the nation’s first in its history. But it’s clear the squad had much loftier intentions than just participating.