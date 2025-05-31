Former NBA Rookie of the Year wins his boxing debut

Former NBA point guard Michael Carter-Williams sure knows how to start a career off on the right note.

The 2013-14 NBA Rookie of the Year made headlines last month when it was announced that he would fight in his first amateur boxing match. Carter-Williams’ debut bout took place on Thursday as part of the “Broad Street Brawl” charity event held at the Leman Ballroom in Manhattan, N.Y.

Standing at 6’5″ with a 6’7″ wingspan, it was clear in videos from the match that Carter-Williams had a huge height and reach advantage over his opponent. MCW also appeared much bulkier than the 190 pounds he was listed as weighing during his final playing season with the Orlando Magic in 2022-23.

MCW WINS BOXING DEBUT: 2013-14 NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams won his amateur boxing debut by decision against 36 year old opponent, Sam Khatib, in a heavyweight match at a Broad Street Brawl event in New York! 🥊



Given his physical advantages, it’s no surprise that Carter-Williams won his first fight via unanimous decision.

Carter-Williams famously had one of the most memorable NBA debuts in history. During the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2013-14 season opener, a rookie MCW dropped 22 points, 7 rebounds, 12 assists, and 9 steals in an upset win over the LeBron James-era Miami Heat.

The Syracuse product averaged 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists across 9 seasons in the NBA.

While Carter-Williams’ first boxing victory didn’t did not have nearly as much fanfare compared to his decade-old NBA debut, a win is still a win.