Charles Barkley has strong message for Anthony Davis

Charles Barkley delivered a strong message towards Anthony Davis on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling early this season as many people predicted they would. They entered Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics 12-12.

There have been recent rumors about coach Frank Vogel being on the hot seat, and Barkley thinks that’s garbage. The TNT analyst spoke on Tuesday and pointed the finger at Davis for the Lakers’ struggles. He thinks Vogel is being wrongly targeted and believes Davis needs to step up.

"Anthony Davis, you know I like you as a person, but you ain't doing what you're supposed to do." Chuck sounds off on the Lakers' struggles this season 🗣 pic.twitter.com/HM9zReqeS5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 8, 2021

“[The Lakers] put all them old a– geezers together and just trying to blame other people. It ain’t right and it ain’t cool,” Barkley said. “Listen, Anthony Davis, you got to play better. I said if the Lakers were going to be any good, it was all going to be on you. It has nothing to do with Russell, it had nothing to do with LeBron and the rest of them old a— geezers they put together. But now you crossed the line, because I really like Frank Vogel. It ain’t his fault.

“In my opinion, I blame Anthony Davis. Anthony Davis, I like you as a person. But you ain’t doing what you’re supposed to be doing. You’re 27 years old. You’re supposed to be in your prime. You’re supposed to be one of the five best players in the world. And you ain’t holding up your end of the bargain.”

Whether he’s right or wrong is a matter of opinion, but that sort of take is likely to light a fire under Davis’ rear. The Lakers’ front office should pay Barkley for his commentary, especially if it results in some improved play.

Photo: November 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Turner Sports sportscaster Charles Barkley before The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports