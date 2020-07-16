Frank Vogel tells funny story about holding Lakers practice with limited resources

The Orlando bubble is obviously very different from what NBA teams are used to working with, and the Los Angeles Lakers are no exception.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told a funny story on Thursday about he and GM Rob Pelinka had to serve as cones for the players during team practice, per Harrison Faigen of SB Nation. Vogel and Pelinka simulated screens for the Lakers to run around since there were no actual cones available.

Faigen adds that due to cleaning protocols, teams had to bring their own cones to the Disney World complex, which the Lakers obviously did not.

At 49-14, the Lakers are one of the top contenders in the league this season, so Vogel and Pelinka probably don’t mind playing the part of inanimate objects for the sake of the team’s championship pursuit. Their other practice sessions thus far have not been going too well either, so the comic relief figures to be much-needed too.