Funny photo of Rudy Gobert towering over Real Madrid star goes viral

Rudy Gobert is so tall that he makes other elite professional athletes look microscopic in comparison.

The Utah Jazz big man was in attendance for Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool. The match took place in Gobert’s native country of France.

Following Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory to clinch their 14th Champions League title in club history, Gobert posed for a picture with Real Madrid star Eden Hazard. Gobert completely towered over Hazard in the shot. Take a look.

Eden Hazard with NBA star Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/aA6HbPBVKC — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 28, 2022

Hazard, one of the top left-wingers in the world, stands 5-foot-9. That explains the extreme height discrepancy with the 7-foot-2 Gobert.

Gobert is probably even taller with that new Simon Phoenix-esque hairstyle he is sporting. At least Gobert usually goes after people who are his own size.