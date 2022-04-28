Funny video of Montrezl Harrell at LA Fitness goes viral

Montrezl Harrell is definitely making the most of his early offseason.

A funny viral video this week showed the Charlotte Hornets big man Harrell terrorizing the competition at a local LA Fitness. Harrell was scoring at the rim, bringing the ball up the floor, and even hitting three-pointers off the dribble. Even more impressive is that Harrell did it all while wearing a McLovin’ T-shirt and long pants as well as jewelry around his neck.

Montrezl Harrell putting on a CLINIC at LA Fitness 😤 @MONSTATREZZ (via benmahgar24/TT) pic.twitter.com/IncJy7u9cb — Overtime (@overtime) April 27, 2022

Harrell, who will be an unrestricted free agent come the summer, has only hit nine three-pointers in his entire NBA career thus far. Nevertheless, he was certainly in his bag during the LA Fitness run.

The ex-Sixth Man of the Year Harrell obviously knows how to get buckets, especially against amateur competition. But he may have to go up one-on-one against this LA Fitness legend at some point as well.