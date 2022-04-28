 Skip to main content
Funny video of Montrezl Harrell at LA Fitness goes viral

April 27, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Montrezl Harrell looking on

Feb 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) during pregame warm ups before the start between the Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Montrezl Harrell is definitely making the most of his early offseason.

A funny viral video this week showed the Charlotte Hornets big man Harrell terrorizing the competition at a local LA Fitness. Harrell was scoring at the rim, bringing the ball up the floor, and even hitting three-pointers off the dribble. Even more impressive is that Harrell did it all while wearing a McLovin’ T-shirt and long pants as well as jewelry around his neck.

Harrell, who will be an unrestricted free agent come the summer, has only hit nine three-pointers in his entire NBA career thus far. Nevertheless, he was certainly in his bag during the LA Fitness run.

The ex-Sixth Man of the Year Harrell obviously knows how to get buckets, especially against amateur competition. But he may have to go up one-on-one against this LA Fitness legend at some point as well.

