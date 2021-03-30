Geno Auriemma has funny response for LeBron after controversial UConn win

UConn advanced to the Women’s Final Four once again on Monday night with a win over Baylor, but there was some controversy surrounding the ending of the game. The Huskies appeared to get away with a foul on a game-winning shot attempt from Baylor. As you might expect, Geno Auriemma is offering no apologies.

Baylor was trailing 68-67 with five seconds left when DiJonai Carrington appeared to be fouled by two UConn players. There was no whistle.

Refs ruled no foul on DiJonai Carrington's potential game-winner. #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/amSH91IEQV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021

Many people were upset by the no-call. Baylor coach Kim Mulkey told reporters after the game to write about the play however they saw it, but she added that, “One kid hits her in the face, and one kid hits her on the elbow.” LeBron James was watching the game and tweeted about the play.

Cmon man!!! That was a FOUL!! #ncaaW Baylor vs UConn. — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 30, 2021

Even Auriemma’s daughter tweeted that she thought a foul should have been called. The Hall of Fame coach was asked about that and LeBron’s take, and he joked that LeBron has never forfeited a game because of a bad call or no-call.

"I don't think LeBron has ever won a game on a bad call by the other team, by the other officials…I probably doubt that in his career he's ever won a game and decided to give it back because he looked at it and went 'that was a foul'" – Geno Auriemma pic.twitter.com/WIZVLxGTUc — UConn Videos (@SNYUConn) March 30, 2021

Auriemma noted that bad calls go both ways, and he’s right. Had that happened earlier in the game, no one would have made a big fuss about it. That’s just the way the game goes sometimes.

Either way, UConn is headed to its 13th consecutive Final Four. You don’t put together a streak like that without a little luck along the way.