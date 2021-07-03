George Karl again throws shade at DeMarcus Cousins on Twitter

George Karl still is not letting go of his feud with his former player DeMarcus Cousins from the looks of it.

The ex-Sacramento Kings head coach took another opportunity to throw shade at Cousins in a tweet on Friday. A fan account sparked debate by asking for a ranking of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Cousins during his prime. Karl replied to the tweet by simply posting a laughing-face emoji.

— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) July 3, 2021

The question posed is a bit far-fetched considering that Jokic was the MVP this season and Embiid finished second. But while Cousins never cracked the top ten in MVP voting, people often forget how excellent of a player he was during his peak years. Cousins was a 27-11 guy at his apex who was an absolute menace in the post, ranked as one of the best passing big men in the league, and also added a three-point shot to his repertoire over time.

Granted, Cousins never won much of anything in those years. But his situation in Sacramento was pretty toxic, and Karl certainly did not help matters any. Now over a half-decade later, Karl still cannot stop talking about how much he dislikes Cousins. A few months ago, Karl posted a similar tweet trashing Cousins.