George Karl now appears to tweet shot at Carmelo Anthony

George Karl’s Twitter page is the gift that just keeps on giving.

Karl, the former Denver Nuggets head coach, tweeted this week that the ten-year anniversary of the team trading away Carmelo Anthony was coming up. Karl made a point of saying that he strongly believed it was one of the best trades in league history … for the Nuggets.

Almost 10 years ago, Melo was traded to the Knicks from our Nuggets. That trade hasn’t been reviewed properly still. I strongly believe it was one of the best trades in NBA history – for the Nuggets! — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) October 27, 2020

Denver did get a nice haul in exchange for trading Anthony to the New York Knicks. Among the players they acquired were Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, and multiple draft picks. The Nuggets then made three straight playoff appearances, though all were first-round exits.

But Karl did not mention any of the non-Anthony aspects of the trade. The actual ten-year anniversary is also not for another four months, as Anthony was dealt away in late Feb. 2011. Couple that with the fact that Karl recently tweeted a shot at another one of his former players, and this certainly reads like Anthony shade.

It is no secret that Karl and Anthony did not see eye to eye in Denver. The former appeared to extend a peace offering to the latter earlier this year, but now this latest tweet definitely seems like a step in the wrong direction.