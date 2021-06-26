 Skip to main content
George Karl thinks Chauncey Billups is a great hire for Blazers

June 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

George Karl has coached a lot of big personalities and stars in the NBA, but he seems to think Chauncey Billups is headed for success in his head coaching career.

Amid reports that Billups is expected to land the Portland Trail Blazers job, Karl used his Twitter to call Billups “one of the great leaders” he had ever coached, and signaled that he expected the hire to be a success.

High praise indeed coming from Karl, who is better known for using his Twitter account to take shots at the guys who played for him.

Billups played for Karl for parts of three seasons with the Denver Nuggets. Clearly, he made an impression. That said, Billups seems likely to be a bit less controversial than Karl, who was notorious for butting heads with stars during his coaching days.

