George Karl takes aim at Skip Bayless via Twitter

June 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
George Karl on the sideline

Mar 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach George Karl reacts during an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. The Kings defeated the Lakers 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl has been in a feisty mood on Twitter recently, and he turned his fire on Skip Bayless on Sunday evening.

Bayless, who has been vocal in picking the Heat to win the Finals, dismissed Nikola Jokic’s 41-point performance in Game 2 by saying the Nuggets center had “luck(ed) in” a number of shots. Karl caught wind of the tweet and responded by labeling Bayless “an embarrassment to sports media.”

This is hardly the first time Bayless has received this type of criticism. The FS1 personality is known for his attention-grabbing takes, and he has a habit of doubling down and constructing excuses if they don’t turn out right. That habit may have even been a factor in driving his co-host off “Undisputed.”

Karl, meanwhile, has no problem calling out doubters on social media. He’s rooting for the Nuggets to win, and he’s not in the mood for what he sees as dumb takes about them.

