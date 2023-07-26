George Karl’s son lands NBA coaching job

Furious George Jr. is continuing the family tradition.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reports this week that Coby Karl, son of Hall of Fame coach George Karl, is expected to join the staff of the Philadelphia 76ers. Coby will serve as a assistant under new 76ers coach Nick Nurse.

The 40-year-old Coby was a four-year standout in college at Boise State and went on to have a brief NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors. After his playing career, Coby became a qualified coach in his own right. He spent five seasons as head coach of the NBA G League’s South Bay Lakers from 2016-21 and then became the head coach of the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats. Coby just led the Blue Coats, affiliate of the 76ers, to the G League championship this past season.

As for George, a 27-year NBA head coaching veteran with 1,175 career wins (sixth in league history), he still makes plenty of headlines these days with his outspoken tweets. Coby may not have the same sharp tongue but is at least following in his father’s footsteps by becoming an NBA coach.