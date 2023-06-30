George Karl has strong reaction to Jeff Van Gundy’s ESPN firing

Longtime NBA coach George Karl thinks ESPN made a big mistake by firing top NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy.

Van Gundy was among the biggest names to be laid off by the network as part of a series of cost-cutting measures on Friday. Many NBA fans were upset with the decision, including Karl, who stuck up for his one-time coaching colleague.

Karl suggested that ESPN should have instead gotten rid of Van Gundy’s colleague Mark Jackson, citing Jackson’s exclusion of Nikola Jokic from his MVP ballot this season.

Letting go of JVG but not the guy who left Jokic out of his top 5 MVP candidates?? 😳 — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) June 30, 2023

Jackson, for what it’s worth, maintained that omitting Jokic from his ballot was an accident. He even made light of the situation after the Denver Nuggets star unanimously won Finals MVP earlier this month.

Karl’s comment is tremendously harsh, but Jackson brought it on himself, intended or otherwise. Van Gundy’s popularity with many viewers probably had some of them thinking the same thing.