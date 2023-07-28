Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother Thanasis makes decision on NBA future

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is keeping the vibes alive for another season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that Thanasis, brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, has agreed on a free-agent deal to return to the Bucks. Thanasis, 31, chose a return to Milwaukee over multiple other options, including the New York Knicks, Charania adds.

The second-oldest of five Antetokounmpo brothers, Thanasis has been on the Bucks with younger brother Giannis for the last four seasons. The two won the NBA championship together in 2021 and will be making another run at it in Milwaukee next year.

Granted, Thanasis is not a productive NBA player and has only averaged 2.7 points per game for his career (the overwhelming majority of which have come in garbage time). In fact, the most memorable moment he had last season was when he got suspended for headbutting Blake Griffin.

But since Giannis is the two-time MVP cornerstone of the Bucks franchise, the door was always going to be open for Thanasis to return. They will not be the only pair of brothers on the team next season either.