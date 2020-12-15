Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to five-year extension with Bucks

Any rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo leaving the Milwaukee Bucks in the near future can officially be put to rest.

Antetokounmpo announced on social media Tuesday that he has committed to the Bucks for the next five years.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

Giannis has agreed to a five-year, $228.2 million max extension with Milwaukee, according to numerous reports.

Antetokounmpo had until Dec. 21 to sign the max deal.

There have been rumors for quite some time that Giannis could consider signing with the Miami Heat or another team after his deal expired, but he hinted all along that he was never going to leave Milwaukee. Perhaps the birthday gift Giannis received from his teammates earlier this month sealed the deal.

Giannis has won two consecutive NBA MVP Awards. His Bucks finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference each of the past two seasons, but anything less than an NBA title will be a disappointment going forward.