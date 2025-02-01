 Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets heated at Chris Paul after controversial play

January 31, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul had a heated moment late in Friday’s contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs led the Bucks 131-111 with just a few minutes left at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Antetokounmpo tried a spin move on Paul deep in the paint. But before the Bucks star could elevate for what was likely to be a dunk, Giannis got tripped up by Paul’s leg and fell to the baseline.

The Greek Freak was furious with CP3 after the play. Antetokounmpo aggressively pointed at Paul and had to be restrained by Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan.

Here’s another angle of the play.

Referees reviewed the play for a potential flagrant penalty but later deemed it a common foul.

Antetokounmpo may have been frustrated given the lopsided scoreboard in San Antonio’s favor. He was also rejected multiple times by Victor Wembanyama earlier in the game.

Giannis had 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists in the 144-118 Bucks loss. Wembanyama more than held his own with 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 blocks. Paul tallied 12 points and 9 assists.

While it’s debatable whether there was any ill-intent behind Paul’s trip of Antetokounmpo, the two do have a checkered history from when they faced off in the 2021 NBA Finals. It’s possible that some of that beef has yet to spoil.