LeBron James surpasses the impressive 50,000-point milestone

LeBron James surpassed yet another impressive milestone.

James on Tuesday surpassed the 50,000-career points milestone with a three-pointer he made in the first quarter of his Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans. That gave James 50,002 career points counting both regular season and postseason points scored.

HISTORY 👑



The bucket that gave LeBron 50,000 career points in the playoffs and regular season combined! pic.twitter.com/aEK1HjOngY — ESPN (@espn) March 5, 2025

Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

If it feels like James just surpassed another points-related milestone, that’s because he did. A little over a year ago, he reached the 40,000-point mark for the regular season. James has 8,162 career postseason points that get added to his total. So just by playing another season’s worth of regular season games, he was able to get to the 50,000-point mark.

James hitting the 50,000-point mark is impressive on its own, but it’s even more impressive when you consider how far ahead of the second-place person he is. After making that three-pointer, James was 5,851 points ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James is 40 years old and in his 21st career NBA season. He’s still playing at a high level and averaging 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. He also is coming off winning the Western Conference Player of the Month award.