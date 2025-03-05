Nico Harrison gets roasted over his statement about Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks fans did not take kindly to team general manager Nico Harrison’s most recent statement addressing Kyrie Irving’s injury.

On Monday, Irving suffered a serious leg injury during the Mavs’ game against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. He was later diagnosed with a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee.

Harrison on Tuesday released a statement expressing his gratitude for what Irving has brought to the Mavericks organization.

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“Kyrie is the heart and soul of this team, and he has embraced the city of Dallas as his home and our fans as an extension of his own family. … His work ethic and absolute dedication to his craft, it’s cut from the cloth of greats. I know it, I lived it, and I see the same ferocity and passion in him that I saw in Kobe,” part of Harrison’s statement read.

Mavericks fans on X used the opportunity to roast Harrison. Many called for his resignation, while others wondered why Harrison did not release a similar statement when the team traded away Luka Doncic.

Only statement Mavs fans want to see from Nico is a resignation — Dirk Knight (@MFFL_5) March 5, 2025

Writes a full love letter about Kyrie after his injury but still has not said one positive thing about Luka freaking Doncic. Fakest dude in the league. — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) March 5, 2025

Meanwhile he didn’t have one nice thing to say about our franchise player he traded away overnight without his knowledge. wow — haley 💛 (@haleymffl) March 5, 2025

This will be his final message as GM!!! — Phil Doucet (@TheReelPhilD) March 5, 2025

In early February, Harrison touted the Doncic trade as a win-now move that would help the Mavericks challenge for a title. But with Kyrie injured for the rest of this season and most likely the first half of next season, Harrison’s title contention plan has fallen apart in a hurry.

It does not help Harrison that Anthony Davis may not want to stick around for his plan either.