Giannis Antetokounmpo gets positive injury update ahead of Game 1

All eyes are on Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night, and it sounds like the Milwaukee Bucks star has a decent chance to return from his injury.

The Bucks announced on Monday that Antetokounmpo was doubtful for Game 1 due to the knee injury he suffered in the Eastern Conference Finals. On Tuesday, he was upgraded to questionable.

That is obviously a positive sign for the Bucks. A report last week claimed Giannis was trending toward playing in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals if the series got that far, but the Bucks eliminated the Atlanta Hawks in six games. That gave Giannis several extra days to recover.

Antetokounmpo suffered a hyperextended knee against the Hawks, and the diagnosis came as somewhat of a relief given how the injury looked. It goes without saying that the Bucks want Giannis available for the entire NBA Finals, despite what Charles Barkley may think.