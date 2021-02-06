Giannis Antetokounmpo not a fan of NBA All-Star Game plans

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest NBA star to voice his displeasure over the league’s decision to stage an All-Star Game in March.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar admitted that he had no excitement over the prospect of the game, and alluded to and echoed LeBron James’ criticisms of the event.

“I think every player was looking forward to those five days, seven days, whatever the days are. We’ve got to all follow the big dog,” Antetokounmpo said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “The big dog says he has zero excitement and zero energy for the All-Star Game, and I’m the same way. I really right now don’t care about the All-Star Game. We cannot see our families.

“Like, I can’t worry about the All-Star Game. I want to see my family. I want to go see my little brother in Spain, I want my brother to come see me. So I’m the same way. I’ve got zero energy, zero excitement. At the end of the day, if they tell us we’re gonna show up, we’ve got to do our job. I’m always gonna do my job. I’m always showing up, showing the right example. But at the end of the day inside, deep down, I don’t want to do it. I want to get some break.”

Antetokounmpo is the latest voice to criticize the league’s plans. In addition to James’ remarks, we’ve seen some other big names question whether the game is a good idea.

It’s not particularly likely that some player criticism will change the league’s plans. However, if the league was hoping for a joyful event that players were excited for, it looks like they’re going to be left disappointed.