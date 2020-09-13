Giannis Antetokounmpo has NBA fans alarmed with Instagram activity

Giannis Antetokounmpo had some NBA fans alarmed due to his Instagram activity.

Someone noticed that Antetokounmpo unfollowed the Milwaukee Bucks and all his Bucks teammates on Instagram.

Giannis Antetokounmpo unfollowed ALL of his Bucks teammates on Instagram. He’s only following 9 people. — Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) September 12, 2020

That set off some concerns, especially among Bucks fans who thought it was a negative sign about Antetokounmpo’s future with Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo is under contract with the Bucks for one more season. Milwaukee wants to sign him to a contract extension, but there are constant talks about him possibly leaving.

On the surface, Antetokounmpo’s Instagram activity might be a concern, but with more context there might not be as much of an issue.

Some people like to cleanse their accounts from time to time. Some have even said that Antetokounmpo did the same thing last offseason too.

And, most importantly, when Milwaukee’s season ended with a playoff series loss to Miami, Antetokounmpo said he wasn’t ditching the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo won NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award and is likely to repeat as NBA MVP.