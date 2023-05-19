 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 18, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to possibility of joining Warriors

May 18, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing headphones

May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during warmups prior to game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Golden State Warriors sounds like something that would only happen on ‘NBA 2K.’ But Antetokounmpo himself may have given Warriors fans something to cling onto this week.

The Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo was broadcasting live on TikTok when a fan left a comment on the broadcast saying, “Bro, please come to the Warriors.” Rather than shooting down the idea completely, Antetokounmpo had an interesting reaction, saying, “Aye. Aye. Aye, man,” as he smiled and made a playful motion with his head.

You can see the video here.

Coming off a stunning first-round exit this year and the subsequent firing of coach Mike Budenholzer, Antetokounmpo’s future is the subject of debate right now. He can become a free agent in 2025, and at that point, only Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins will be under contract in Golden State (though youngsters like Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga will be eligible for extensions after next season). If the Warriors can move one of Poole or Wiggins … things might get really interesting.

But obviously, there are a multitude of reasons why Antetokounmpo to Golden State may never happen. He has indicated in the recent past that he is not a fan of superteams (which would likely be the only way to describe an Antetokounmpo-Curry partnership). The two-time MVP Antetokounmpo also might not be keen on moving to California for reasons that ultimately have nothing to do with basketball.

Article Tags

Giannis AntetokounmpoGolden State Warriors
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus