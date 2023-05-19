Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to possibility of joining Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Golden State Warriors sounds like something that would only happen on ‘NBA 2K.’ But Antetokounmpo himself may have given Warriors fans something to cling onto this week.

The Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo was broadcasting live on TikTok when a fan left a comment on the broadcast saying, “Bro, please come to the Warriors.” Rather than shooting down the idea completely, Antetokounmpo had an interesting reaction, saying, “Aye. Aye. Aye, man,” as he smiled and made a playful motion with his head.

You can see the video here.

Coming off a stunning first-round exit this year and the subsequent firing of coach Mike Budenholzer, Antetokounmpo’s future is the subject of debate right now. He can become a free agent in 2025, and at that point, only Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins will be under contract in Golden State (though youngsters like Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga will be eligible for extensions after next season). If the Warriors can move one of Poole or Wiggins … things might get really interesting.

But obviously, there are a multitude of reasons why Antetokounmpo to Golden State may never happen. He has indicated in the recent past that he is not a fan of superteams (which would likely be the only way to describe an Antetokounmpo-Curry partnership). The two-time MVP Antetokounmpo also might not be keen on moving to California for reasons that ultimately have nothing to do with basketball.