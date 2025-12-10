Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo sends a message to Bucks during team meeting

Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly taking some time to address his teammates amid growing speculation over his future in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks star forward Antetokounmpo met with some of his teammates this week in the wake of the rumors swirling about a possible trade, veteran NBA writer Chris Haynes reported on Tuesday. Haynes adds that Antetokounmpo “stress[ed] the importance of focusing on basketball and not to allow outside distractions to interfere with the process at hand.”

“I was told that his point was that he is here at the time being,” Haynes added. “He understood and relayed the message that he can’t control what goes on or what even happens to him. Obviously, things are getting loud to a certain point where he felt like he had to address some of his teammates.”

The Bucks are spiraling right now at 10-15 on the season, which is 10th in the Eastern Conference. Complicating matters even further is that the former MVP Antetokounmpo is currently in the midst of an extended absence due to a calf strain suffered during a game last week (see the video here).

Of course, the bigger storyline however is the renewed speculation about Antetokounmpo’s long-term status with the Bucks. Last week, it was revealed that Antetokounmpo actually requested a trade from Milwaukee before the season began. That revelation has launched a fresh batch of trade rumors surrounding the 31-year-old star, and a very interesting new team was even just mentioned in connection with him this week.

The nine-time All-Star Antetokounmpo can become a free agent as early as 2027, and the Bucks do not appear to be doing enough to build a sustainable winner around him (with just one total playoff series win since their 2021 NBA championship). Thus, Milwaukee will indeed have to consider potentially moving Antetokounmpo ahead of the February trade deadline, even if Antetokounmpo is preaching focus with his Bucks teammates in the meantime.