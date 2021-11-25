Giannis Antetokounmpo shares origins of his Oreo epiphany

Giannis Antetokounmpo discovered just this week that Oreos and milk make the perfect pair, and his history with the delicious cookie is a story worth sharing.

On Tuesday night, Giannis tweeted that he was just given the idea to dunk his Oreos in milk. He called the combination a “game changer” and said he’s upset his girlfriend didn’t tell him about it sooner. The two-time MVP was asked on Wednesday if Oreos would be on his Thanksgiving menu, and he spent two minutes talking about the snack.

I asked @Giannis_An34 if Oreos and milk are on the Thanksgiving menu. His response was 2 minutes long. "From now on, that's an every night snack for me." https://t.co/ecySUFxxUm pic.twitter.com/qU2t0kTH9m — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) November 25, 2021

Antetokounmpo said he always craved Oreos when he was a kid, but he never had money to buy them. When he got to the NBA and could afford them, he “ate them for like a month straight — no dinner, no lunch, no nothing.” He got sick of them, but the enthusiasm returned when he was filming a commercial this week and some kids told him to dunk his Oreos in milk.

Giannis came to the U.S. less than 10 years ago, so he’s still learning about American culture. If he was that big of a fan of Oreos before, it’s amazing he didn’t know about dunking them in milk. Better late than never.

Photo: Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports