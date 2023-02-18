Giannis Antetokounmpo takes savage shot at referee Marc Davis on hot mic

NBA referee Marc Davis is taking heat even during All-Star Weekend.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo went viral Friday for his savage comment that was picked up by a hot mic. Antetokounmpo was serving as a coach for Dwyane Wade’s team at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. ESPN’s Richard Jefferson, the ex-NBA forward, made a cameo during the first half of the game as a referee.

Joking around with Jefferson, Antetokounmpo told him, “You’re out here reffing like Marc Davis and s–t.”

Here is the video (but obviously beware of the curse word).

Giannis: "You're out here reffing like Marc Davis and sh*t!" Richard Jefferson: "I'm mic'd up, bro!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/0dNoRX8Xr6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 18, 2023

Jefferson immediately had to tell Antetokounmpo that he was wearing a microphone, so our guess is Antetokounmpo would not have made that comment had he known. Whoops.

Davis, who is in his 25th season in the NBA, is one of the league’s most well-known referees … but not necessarily for good reasons. Over the years, Davis has been responsible for a number of controversial calls and ejections. While Davis is not quite at Tony Brothers’ level, Antetokounmpo clearly isn’t a fan.