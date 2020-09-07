Giannis Antetokounmpo spotted wearing walking boot for ankle injury

The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off an overtime win over the Miami Heat on Sunday to keep their season alive, and all eyes are now on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo was dealing with an ankle injury heading into Game 4, and he re-aggravated it early in the second quarter. Giannis shot his free throws after being fouled on the play and then was quickly ruled out with a sprained ankle. He was spotted wearing a walking boot on Monday, though it may have been more for precautionary reasons.

He just left with the protective boot on – which, we must stress, is standard in these situations to keep weight off the damaged area. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 7, 2020

Giannis appeared to be in serious pain after he tweaked his ankle while driving to the basket. You can see the video of the play here.

While Antetokounmpo was already limping before Sunday’s game, he showed no signs of being hampered by the injury at tip-off. The reigning NBA MVP had 19 points in just 11 minutes prior to exiting.

The Heat now lead the Bucks 3-1 in the series, so Antetokounmpo will do everything he can to be ready for Game 5 on Tuesday night.