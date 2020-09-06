Giannis Antetokounmpo aggravates ankle injury during Game 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo was a game-time decision for Game 4 against the Miami Heat on Sunday because of a right ankle injury. He appeared as explosive as ever early on, but he aggravated the injury in the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo was driving to the basket when he appeared to land awkwardly on his right leg. The Milwaukee Bucks star immediately went to the floor and clutched his ankle in pain.

Oh no Giannis pic.twitter.com/qagyItyY6o — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 6, 2020

Giannis was initially helped toward the locker room and was barely able to put weight on his right leg. He was fouled on the play, however, so he had to return to shoot his free throws. Had he not, he would have been ineligible to return.

Antetokounmpo converted one of two free throws before limping off the court. He had 19 points in just 11 minutes prior to exiting.

Giannis played fewer minutes than both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez in Game 3, which made no sense with the Bucks having lost the first two games of the series. The injury was the most logical explanation. Antetokounmpo expressed a desire to play more minutes after the Bucks lost Game 3.