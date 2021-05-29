Giannis Antetokounmpo delivers savage quote about Heat after sweep

It’s safe to say that Milwaukee Bucks were happy to dispatch the Miami Heat as quickly as they did, and nobody enjoyed it more than Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo delivered a triple-double with 20 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds as the Bucks won 120-103 to sweet the Heat. In his postgame interview with TNT, Giannis delivered a savage quote about finishing off Miami, noting that the Bucks did not want to “play with our food.”

"There's a saying, don't play with your food. We didn't want to play with our food." —Giannis on sweeping the Heat pic.twitter.com/MODWQ0ejF7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 29, 2021

Absolutely brutal, but you can’t blame Giannis for enjoying this. Heat fans spent a lot of the two games in Miami taunting him over this Game 1 oddity, so he’s more than entitled to the last laugh.

Between that and the Heat ending Milwaukee’s season last year, this one obviously meant a lot to the Bucks. That was evident from their social media accounts, too.