Bucks’ Twitter account trolls Heat after sweep

The Milwaukee Bucks vanquished some demons on Saturday by sweeping the Miami Heat, and the team’s Twitter account made quite clear that the series in 2020 has not been forgotten.

The Bucks lost in five games to the Heat in the Orlando bubble as the No. 1 seed in the East in 2020. The defeat paved the way for Miami’s surprise run to the NBA Finals. Things could hardly have been more different in the first round rematch, as the Bucks swept with overtime and three double-digit blowouts.

If you don’t think the Bucks clearly remembered what happened in the bubble, their Twitter account made clear that it had not left anyone’s mind.

The Bucks were able to back up the trash talk this time, and they look very dangerous in the Eastern Conference now. Vanquishing the Heat can only help mentally.