Gilbert Arenas will not be happy with Arizona’s head coach hire

The Wildcats on Wednesday hired former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as their new head coach. Lloyd had been an assistant with the Bulldogs since 2001, but has no previous experience as a head coach. That didn’t seem to do much for Arenas.

Arenas, 39, played at Arizona from 1999-2001 before becoming a 3-time NBA All-Star with the Washington Wizards. Arenas joined the Instagram feed for another former Arizona player, Richard Jefferson, and talked about the job.

Arenas told Jefferson he wouldn’t even mention Lloyd’s name because an assistant coach doesn’t deserve it.

“An assistant coach doesn’t have credentials,” Arenas said. “I don’t even wanna say his name because he doesn’t deserve it.”

Arenas says he was pulling for former Arizona guard Damon Stoudamire to get the job. He also liked Josh Pastner, who is the coach at Georgia Tech.

Here is the video clip:

On Richard Jefferson’s IG live, Gilbert Arenas says he wants Damon Stoudamire to become the next head coach at Arizona. Arenas isn’t a Tommy Lloyd fan… “An assistant coach doesn’t have credentials. … I don’t even wanna say his name because he doesn’t deserve it.” pic.twitter.com/tVuZshruLW — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) April 13, 2021

Maybe Arenas should get moving on the coaching career as he said he would, that way he could coach the Arizona team.