Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Arizona to hire Tommy Lloyd as new head coach

April 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Arizona has found its next men’s basketball coach.

The Wildcats are hiring Tommy Lloyd as their next coach. This is not too surprising, as Lloyd was identified last week as a leading candidate for the job.

Lloyd, 46, has been an assistant at Gonzaga since 2001. He is viewed as the best international recruiter in college basketball, according to Jeff Borzello.

Arizona was also considering some former players for the job. Damon Stoudamire, Miles Simon and Josh Pastner were among names mentioned for the job, but the Wildcats are going with Lloyd.

This will be Lloyd’s first head coaching job. Arizona is replacing Sean Miller, who had strong regular season success, but got into trouble with the NCAA.

Lloyd had been the coach-in-waiting at Gonzaga.

