Gilbert Arenas thinks Nick Young would have had better career if not for him

Gilbert Arenas is good buddies with former Washington Wizards teammate Nick Young, but he thinks that he was almost detrimental to Young’s career.

In a Reddit AMA session on Wednesday, the retired ex-All-Star guard said that Young becoming his rookie in Washington was “the worst thing” for him.

Gilbert Arenas is doing an AMA on Reddit and needless to say it's going exactly as you expected. Wildly fantastic pic.twitter.com/2MCbD7ksNs — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) May 27, 2020

“I think if he wasn’t my rookie … he would have [had a] better career,” Arenas added about Young. “[But] he deserved each and every bit of it.”

Arenas also joked about constantly breaking into Young’s house, saying that “Swaggy don’t lock his windows.” Later, Arenas said that Young’s children are “truly scared of me” but that “Nick ain’t scared because he know I’m all bark.”

Young was drafted in 2007 by the Wizards, a team where Arenas was already a veteran. The two were teammates for Young’s first four NBA seasons.

While Young was a walking bucket during his career, he failed to materialize into much more than a one-dimensional scorer. He also bounced around five teams after being traded by Washington in 2012 and gained a reputation as a lovable goofball of sorts.

When you hear the recent story Arenas told about the lengths that he went to in order to mess with Young, this take from him sure makes a lot of sense.