Gilbert Arenas threatens to expose Kwame Brown in lengthy Instagram rant

Agent Zero is taking absolutely zero prisoners with his latest Instagram post.

Retired former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas took aim at ex-teammate Kwame Brown in a lengthy rant on Thursday. Arenas threatened to expose Brown, claiming that he had an unflattering 54-minute video of Brown at his disposal.

“I have 54 minutes of who u were as a wizard,” wrote Arenas, tagging Brown in the post. “nothing but truth supported by facts and articles. so let’s not do this anymore OKAY? Bra you were booed by EVERY CITY u played for, how are u gonna win an internet battle with me ? Them fans nicknamed u ‘boo boo brown’ becuz [SIC] u played like some s— and u want SMOKE with me? not 1 minute of this video is about u off the court. just yo [SIC] h– a– tendencies on the court” (profanity edited by LBS).

The full rant is much longer than that, and you can see it in its entirety here.

Arenas and Brown were teammates on the Wizards from 2003 to 2005. The two have been going back and forth on social media in recent days, picking up an Internet feud that began over the summer when Arenas dissed Brown in a podcast interview. Brown then fired back at Arenas in vicious fashion.

Thanks perhaps in part to their very public feud, both Arenas and Brown have become prominent figures on social media with hundreds of thousands of followers and successful respective podcasts. Beef is definitely one of their best sellers, as when they are not going at each other, they are going at other notable NBA names.