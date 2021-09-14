Kwame Brown rips Russell Westbrook for wearing skirt

Russell Westbrook’s fashion choice that involved a skirt did not sit well with Kwame Brown.

Brown recently received renewed attention after ripping into Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Next up on Brown’s target list was Stephen A. Smith.

And now Brown is taking aim at Westbrook.

Brown ranted over Westbrook wearing a skirt for a photoshoot. His entire rant is full of bad language, so beware if you listen.

Kwame Brown on Westbrook wearing a skirt pic.twitter.com/PuyhkMhQkg — Wunderkind (@Carnage45__) September 13, 2021

“There’s two ways to go,” Brown philosophized. “You bite the apple and wear them motherf—ing dresses, like Russell Westbrook, or whatever his name is. …”

“Not no (N-word) I was ever raised up with gonna be walking down the g-d streets with a dress on and some motherf—ing boots and get my respect and say he heterosexual. Now if you gay, cool. … but when you say you a heterosexual male and that’s what you do? N-word, f— you.

“You gotta bite that apple or shut your mouth.”

That’s Kwame Brown for you.