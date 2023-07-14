Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis says Victor Wembanyama looks like ‘baby giraffe’ on court

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has some thoughts on Victor Wembanyama as a player.

Big Baby Davis appeared at a promotional event for the upcoming Showtime show “Goliath” about Wilt Chamberlain on Thursday in Las Vegas. The show stars Davis’ former Boston Celtics teammate, Kevin Garnett.

At the event, Davis talked about Wembanyama with NBA reporter Ben Golliver. Davis said he would have struggled with Wembanyama’s length but would have crushed him physically.

“The length I probably would have struggled with, but the body? Tomato chest. They soft. That boy looked like a little baby Bambi out there the other night, a little baby giraffe… I don’t think he could handle all this pain,” Davis said.

Davis was a powerful force known for his size. He was listed at 6-foot-9 and 289 pounds. In his best season, Davis averaged 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game with the Orlando Magic.

Though he might have struggled with guarding the rangy Wembanyama, Davis probably wouldn’t have had trouble pushing around the San Antonio Spurs rookie.

