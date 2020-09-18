 Skip to main content
Gordon Hayward could return for Celtics in Game 3 vs. Heat

September 18, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Gordon Hayward

The Boston Celtics are in need of a boost after their collapse against the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and Gordon Hayward may be the one to give it to them.

Hayward has been out for a month with an ankle injury, but Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports that he has a chance to return for Game 3.

The Celtics managed to win two playoff series without Hayward, but they have dug themselves into a big hole against Miami. They blew a 17-point lead in Game 2 on Tuesday night after blowing a 14-point lead in Game 1. Boston was outscored 37-17 in the third quarter of Game 2, and the 17 points was the team’s lowest scoring output for a single quarter in the postseason.

Boston’s meltdown in Game 2 resulted in a heated exchange in the locker room.

Hayward has averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 33.5 minutes a game for the Celtics, so he was playing a significant role when healthy. The way he described his injury made it clear how anxious he is to return. That could happen on Saturday.

