Gordon Hayward calls his ankle injury ‘gutting’

Gordon Hayward has not been able to stay healthy since he signed with the Boston Celtics, and his latest setback is particularly discouraging for him.

Addressing the media Thursday, the Celtics swingman spoke on his recent ankle injury.

“It’s definitely gutting,” said Hayward, per Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal. “It sucks. There’s nothing else to say about it.”

The former All-Star suffered the injury in Game 1 of Boston’s first-round series against Philadelphia. Now Hayward’s availability for the rest of the postseason is very much in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will have to find a way to replace the 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 33.5 minutes a game Hayward was averaging. That could prove to be a difficult task against the East’s elite teams.