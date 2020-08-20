 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 20, 2020

Gordon Hayward calls his ankle injury ‘gutting’

August 20, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward has not been able to stay healthy since he signed with the Boston Celtics, and his latest setback is particularly discouraging for him.

Addressing the media Thursday, the Celtics swingman spoke on his recent ankle injury.

“It’s definitely gutting,” said Hayward, per Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal. “It sucks. There’s nothing else to say about it.”

The former All-Star suffered the injury in Game 1 of Boston’s first-round series against Philadelphia. Now Hayward’s availability for the rest of the postseason is very much in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will have to find a way to replace the 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 33.5 minutes a game Hayward was averaging. That could prove to be a difficult task against the East’s elite teams.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus