Gordon Hayward to miss a month with ankle injury

The Boston Celtics are hoping to make a deep postseason run in Orlando, but they will have to do the majority of that work without Gordon Hayward.

Hayward left Monday night’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. On Tuesday, the Celtics announced that he was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and is expected to miss four weeks.

#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward @gordonhayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle during the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Philadelphia. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 18, 2020

That recovery timeline would keep Hayward out for at least two rounds of the playoffs, assuming the Celtics get that far. The Eastern Conference Finals are scheduled to begin on Sept. 15, so there’s a chance Hayward could be back by then depending on how his recovery goes.

Hayward has played a significant role for the Celtics this year. He averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists during the regular season and finally seems to have rounded back into form following the devastating leg injury he suffered three years ago. Boston will have to rely even more on Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Hayward’s absence.