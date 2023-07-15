Grant Williams had funny message for Jayson Tatum after leaving Celtics

Grant Williams has been a core part of the Boston Celtics for several seasons now, and his departure is a bittersweet moment for him. That much is obvious in how he said farewell to teammate Jayson Tatum.

Williams joined the Dallas Mavericks as part of a sign-and-trade deal with Boston, ending his Celtics career after four seasons. Last Friday, Williams and Tatum had a farewell dinner in Las Vegas, where the two exchanged some pretty funny banter. Tatum told Williams that he was going to come after Williams when the Celtics face the Mavericks, prompting a great response.

“You think? You can’t go left. And I’m gonna be physical with you, and you’ll go cry to the referees,” Williams said, via Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

This is apparently par for the course with Williams and Tatum. Williams’ attitude may have admittedly not helped the Celtics in the most recent postseason, but the team may still miss his attitude.

Williams saw his role reduced for Boston last season, though he was still popular within the team. He should have more to do with Dallas going forward.