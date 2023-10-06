Everyone said the same thing about Grayson Allen at Suns media day

Grayson Allen is entering only his sixth NBA season, but some feel he could be mistaken for an assistant coach who last played in the 1990s.

Allen, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns last week as part of the Damian Lillard blockbuster, met with reporters at training camp on Thursday. Several people made the same observation about Allen, which is that he looks a lot older than 27.

"I'm going to say I won them all." Grayson Allen on playing against Devin Booker in high school as they're class of 2014. #Suns pic.twitter.com/8K2CXxVpfU — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 5, 2023

You can see some of the social media reactions below:

Grayson Allen is only 27 years old… THIS MAN LOOKS 50 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ckGCE6O6sj — Justus Rogers (@justusrogersTV) October 5, 2023

Grayson Allen looks like Jeremy Renners older brother pic.twitter.com/jQhzYImBma — David Portillo (@DavidPortillo0) October 6, 2023

Allen definitely has a lot of gray hair for someone in his 20s, but there is probably one main reason people think he looks so old. Allen bears a striking resemblance to U.S. senator Ted Cruz.

Allen made a big mistake at the end of the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-ending loss in the playoffs last year, so perhaps that aged him a bit over the summer.

The Suns are Allen’s fourth different team since he was drafted out of Duke in 2018. He averaged 10.4 points in 70 games with the Bucks last season.