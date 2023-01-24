Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team

Grayson Allen’s name is a radioactive one to many NBA fans, but he may have a trade suitor from elsewhere in the Eastern Conference.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that the New York Knicks have trade interest in the controversial Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen.

The 27-year-old Allen, who has shot above 40 percent on three-pointers in consecutive seasons, is under contract through 2023-24. Though Allen has started 40 games for Milwaukee this year, there have been indications that the Bucks are looking to phase him out.

The Knicks rank 25th in three-point percentage this season and 13th in defensive rating (areas in which Allen could offer some assistance). Tom Thibodeau’s side also has a wing player of their own they are trying to shed.