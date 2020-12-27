Grayson Allen responds after Trae Young calls him out for tripping

Grayson Allen responded on Sunday after Trae Young called him out for tripping.

Young’s Atlanta Hawks defeated Allen’s Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 in Saturday’s game. Young had 36 points to lead all players, but he was upset with Allen for tripping him in the game.

Grayson Allen is still king scumbag pic.twitter.com/SgtuInY8LL — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) December 27, 2020

Young tweeted on Sunday about the play. He said that sort of thing needs to stop. Allen responded dismissively, saying sarcastically that the soft nature of the trip must have hurt Young.

Damn that must’ve really really hurt. I’m sorry. I hope you’re okay https://t.co/Uwyl7s2Q2v — Grayson Allen (@GraysonJAllen) December 27, 2020

Allen and Young have a bit of a history. You may recall they scuffled during Summer League in 2018. And of course Allen has an infamous history for tripping opponents and committing dirty plays throughout his college career at Duke.

It’s no surprise that this sort of behavior from Allen has continued in the pros.