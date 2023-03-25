Gregg Popovich has honest quote about coaching young players

For the bulk of his career, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was coaching experienced veterans contending for NBA titles. The last few years have been a bit different, to say the least, with the Spurs in rebuilding mode playing a lot of young players.

Popovich discussed the major difference on Friday, and had a pretty funny assessment of things.

The veteran coach admitted that there are times when he questions what he is doing and why he is still putting in the effort. But he said that those doubts fade when he gets to practice and sees how fired up the players are.

Pop said coaching kids rather than greats has been “exciting in a different way.” But he said there are nights when he says to himself, “What the hell am I doing here? Do I need to do this?' Then he goes to practice, sees the kids “fired up” and thinks, “I wouldn’t trade it.” — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 24, 2023

The Spurs are just 19-54 and almost all their regulars are in their early 20s. Popovich was well aware of where his team stood even before the season started, so none of this is surprising to him.

Popovich turned 74 in January. It is fair to ask how much longer he plans to coach, especially since the team is not contending. Despite that, he still seems as committed as ever.