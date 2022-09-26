 Skip to main content
Gregg Popovich had hilariously sad comment about Spurs

September 26, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Apr 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Gregg Popovich has won five career titles as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs … and he is not expecting that number to change any time soon.

Speaking during media day on Monday, Popovich offered another one of his trademark gems. He leaned in the microphone and bluntly told reporters not to put any money on the Spurs to win the championship this year.

Here is the video of Popovich’s hilariously sad comment.

Another classic moment during Popovich’s media session came when he said that his paycheck was what was keeping him motivated to return to coaching season after season.

In all honesty though, Popovich, who is entering his 27th season as coach of the Spurs, is just keeping it a buck here. San Antonio won only 33 games last season and recently traded the best player on their roster in All-Star guard Dejounte Murray (with an even deeper talent sell-off still likely to come).

There are some signs that this season could be the last dance for Popovich, who turns 74 in January. At least he is keeping his expectations in check.

