Gregg Popovich had cool gesture for Becky Hammon at WNBA Finals

Gregg Popovich and Becky Hammon may not be co-workers any more, but they are still happy to show up for each other.

The San Antonio Spurs head coach Popovich came through on Tuesday for his former assistant Hammon, who is now coaching the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Hammon has led the Aces to a WNBA Finals berth in her first season, and the team now holds a 2-0 series lead over the Connecticut Sun.

Popovich was in attendance for Game 2 of the series in Las Vegas. After the game, which the Aces won 85-71, Popovich paid a special visit to Hammon and the team in the locker room and delivered an uplifting message.

The Aces are now just one win away from clinching their first championship in franchise history (the WNBA Finals are a best-of-five series). The next game will be played in Connecticut on Thursday.

As for Hammon, she served as an NBA assistant under Popovich in San Antonio for eight seasons from 2014 to 2022. The two shared a very close working relationship, and Popovich continues to support Hammon during her next chapter.