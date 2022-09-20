 Skip to main content
Report: Spurs shopping 3 noteworthy players

September 19, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Gregg Popovich looking on

Apr 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Though the San Antonio Spurs already traded All-Star Dejounte Murray earlier this summer, the sell-off may only intensify from here.

Veteran Spurs writer LJ Ellis reports Monday that center Jakob Poeltl and guard Josh Richardson are two players who have commonly been involved in the Spurs’ trade talks. San Antonio is reportedly seeking a first-round draft pick in exchange for the latter and two first-rounders for the former.

Ellis adds that the Spurs have also shopped former College Basketball Player of the Year Doug McDermott this summer but have received little interest.

After going 34-48 last year, the Spurs seem to be eyeing a full knockdown of their roster. They sent Murray to the Atlanta Hawks in July and immediately waived Danilo Gallinari, the one player they got in exchange for Murray (the rest of San Antonio’s return package consisted of future draft picks).

The 26-year-old Poeltl, a shot-blocking seven-footer who is a nightly double-double threat, might be the Spurs’ most valuable asset remaining. But with their seller’s mindset, it would not be very surprising if San Antonio ended up facilitating a potential multi-team trade involving this player.

