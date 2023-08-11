Gregg Popovich gives great reason for not retiring

Gregg Popovich has been noncommittal for years about how long he will continue to coach in the NBA, but the five-time NBA champion says there is one thing that keeps him coming back.

Popovich, who is preparing to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, was asked on Friday what motivates him to continue coaching the San Antonio Spurs after 27 seasons. He had a very straightforward — albeit sarcastic — response.

Gregg Popovich, when asked by Lisa Salters what keeps bringing him back after 27 years to coach the Spurs: "Money. Money, money, money." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 11, 2023

Popovich was the highest-paid coach in the NBA last season at $11.5 million. He obviously has made plenty of money during his career, so there is no way that is the only motivating factor for him. It can’t hurt, either.

At 74, Popovich is by far the oldest coach in the NBA. He set a big record last season and really has nothing left to accomplish. If he did not still enjoy the rigors of coaching, he would have stopped a long time ago.